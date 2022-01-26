In Mr. McArdle's article published in the Jan. 19 Rutland Herald, you do a fine job of relaying changes in the rates and numbers of crimes reported by the Rutland City Police Department.
One error worth noting relates to referencing the non-officer positions as "civilian." Chief Kilcullen compared employees as "… sworn officers and civilian staff …" In reality, our police officers are a civilian police force. They are not military.
All police are civilians in the performance of their duties. They must follow the same U.S. and Vermont laws as every other citizen and are not afforded more rights. Thus, when they break the law, they can be charged by fellow officers with crimes. And we know how common that is. They have enough "professional courtesy" already, and don't need more rights implied than the rest of the populace.
Kevin Lawrence
Newbury
