It looks like you will need brain surgery while attending the Vermont Police Academy as a trainee.
A trainee is suing for just that. She was allegedly subjected to repeated punches to the head and says she's got brain damage. It doesn't take a brain surgeon or rocket science to figure this one out.
The now infamous "Hitchhiker Scenario" at the training center is responsible, as trainees are punched in the head by a trainer while conducting a traffic stop. Nice deal.
This was happening, allegedly, in our own backyard here in Vermont. This may explain why some cops are so mean and the worst part is that it gives all police a bad name.
Is this training or some form of harassment and abuse? You decide.
T.W. King
Shaftsbury
