More than 700 law enforcement officials said their goodbyes at the funeral of one of not only a colleague or friend, they said goodbye to a fearless woman. I implore those who disrespectfully attack the Rutland Police, what would you have done differently? What would the correct way be? Instead of supporting our police and the family, I’m reading the negatives.
That’s going to stop right here, right now; how dare you. Start checking in on the family, you have no idea what they might need. Check on them. Check in also with the family of her supervisor. Make sure they’re OK. I’ll end with this as a direct message to the Rutland City Police: I hope the vagrant who did this gets life without … I will hug the next police officer who wants one.