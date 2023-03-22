I’m no Trump fan, but the timing of the reported indictment against him can only be called suspicious, given the Stormy Daniels issue has been lying fallow for years. It’s all about theatrics. Just like the Jan. 6 Committee prior to the midterms, this is going to be used by the left and their media sycophants to attack Trump and Republicans in the 2024 presidential race.
George Washington law professor Jonathan Turley observed: “While we still do not know the specific state charges in the anticipated indictment, the most-discussed would fall under Section 175 for falsifying business records, based on the claim that Trump used legal expenses to conceal the alleged hush-payments … While some legal experts have insisted such concealment is clearly a criminal matter that must be charged, they were conspicuously silent when Hillary Clinton faced a not-dissimilar campaign-finance allegation.”
