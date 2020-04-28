Political correctness is the reduction of governance to winning an argument. Good governance is lost. This is our situation.
I am more afraid of what the novel coronavirus is bringing out in people both high and low, than the coronavirus itself.
Why is our own government through Donald Trump and certain media outlets stoking fear?
Our future is always in our hands. We are always in control. Us.
We have a moral obligation to defeat all fear mongers because their goal, like any bully, is to divide and to hurt the weaker, one at a time.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
