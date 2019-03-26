Now that the long-awaited Mueller report is making its way through the various stops it is destined to make, we find some folks who, in my view, are absolutely stunned there is nothing further warranting actions because a crime was committed that has not already been addressed.
But you can bet the activity will be visible and robust in the Democratic-controlled House.
This will be the case for two reasons. The agenda-driven House is consumed with hatred, vitriol and material not fit to describe here. This situation is driving the train to the next station, which is called "impeach." That's right, impeach.
Now, there are reasons this time-consuming effort is in play, the most obvious is to distract from what is really coming next and that is the Justice Department's working to process actions on the real crooks who were up to no good prior to the last election: i.e., Comey, Brennan, HRC, Susan Rice, Clapper, Page, Strozc, McCabe, Christopher Steele and maybe even Obama who, by latest reports, was up to his eyeballs in the know of the shenanigans this above-mentioned crew was involved with. All of this and Stone, General Flynn and others have been through the ringer?
Time will tell where and when the hammer will drop next. I am guessing it will center around the above folks. From background that research has given, the new AG, Barr, is a no-nonsense leader and expects the same of his subordinates. This is a breath of fresh air that the American people expect and deserve from their tax dollars. Interesting days ahead, indeed, and days and ground needing to be covered.
James B. Hall
Center Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.