I noticed recently that one of our Rutland City aldermen has posted a sign in his yard that reads, “Let’s go, Brandon!” Very classy. May I suggest that when this high-minded statesman inevitably runs for re-election, he adopt the campaign slogan, “Let’s go, DePoy!” I would proudly display a lawn sign to that effect.
David Balfour
Rutland City
