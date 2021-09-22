So, now Alderman DePoy is telling us that wearing a mask causes brain damage, despite the fact both the Centers for Disease Control and the Mayo Clinic refute this idea. Thanks, Tom. But if I am looking for medical advice, I will turn to someone who is actually qualified to dispense it.
For all of his glaring shortcomings, Alderman DePoy consistently displays one valuable political talent: an unerring instinct to play to the lowest common denominator. Donald Trump and countless other Republicans have recently demonstrated that, with this talent alone, they can carve out a viable political career. But at what cost to the welfare of the citizens they allegedly serve?
David Balfour
Rutland
