Our Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, in his speech a few weeks back, boasted how the average Vermonter makes $75,000 a year. And now, Bernie Sanders said to Bloomberg for all to hear, "like most Vermonters" he has a "'camp' second home," worth over $550,000.
What planet does theie Vermont exist on? I don't know anyone making $75,000 a year and certainly don't know anyone whose first house is worth half a million dollars, none the less own a second one with indoor plumbing.
Politicians are so far out of touch with the regular people who pay their salary.
Karen Taylor
Windsor
