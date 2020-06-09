I recently read a letter and I had to laugh as the writer sounds like a typical liberal Democrat blaming Trump for everything. He forgot that there are Democrats in Washington who go along with Trump.
Why isn't there any talk of term limits? No one 85 years old can have the mental prowess as a younger person. It's time Sanders and Leahy step down.
Skip Rinebolt
Rutland
