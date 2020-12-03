Trump (the lame duck) is busy with quackery (doing each day what he can to scorch Earth), while McConnell and Graham are running the Senate. This begs the question: "Just what's a soul worth?"
GOP Loeffler and Democrat Warnock head to a runoff next month on the 5th. Loeffler is wealthy and backed by a party that largely believes Biden's win is a myth.
Perdue was called out by Democrat Ossoff (in a piece that went viral) for being corrupt. Warnock and Ossoff must both win in Georgia to take back the Senate (the ante's been upped).
If most Georgians vote for Warnock and Ossoff, the Senate will then be equally split. Vice President Harris (should there be a tie) could then cast a vote, and that would be IT.
We don't even know ...
There's much to undo and destroy, to dismantle, defile, debunk and demean. The lengths they will go to (Trump and his droogies) are "like something (he's right!) that's never been seen."
Susan Leach
Rutland
