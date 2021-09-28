David Balfour, pick a side: I know you voted for Trump. Yes, so did I. Don’t forget about this: Black guy, voted for Trump, twice. I want the United States to finally give our country a chance. We didn’t win in Vietnam. We had our families literally blown up. My last parting shot is to you, DePoy: stop being that guy.
Nick Searles
Rutland
(1) comment
Huh?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.