Mike Pompeo, a West Point grad and former secretary of state under Trump, earlier today called Randi Weingarten, American Federation of Teachers president, "the most dangerous person in America." Pompeo also accused America's teachers of indoctrinating students by using "filth" in classrooms.
I'm a retired teacher, an AFT member, a reader of classical literature, and a very offended citizen. An apology from Pompeo for his insults to Weingarten and millions of teachers would be totally insufficient. Pompeo, despite his elite education and honorable military service, allowed himself to wallow in the palpable filth of the Trump administration, along with Betsy DeVos, Michael Flynn, Steve Bannon, Trump's children, Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Rudy Giuliani and the rest of the gang, a few of whom, like Pompeo, are former military.
