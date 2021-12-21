I was reading this morning's paper and was appalled by the poor account of the Rutland Police Department awards ceremony. The write-up brushed over important awards, omitted facts and made leading statements that were blatantly untrue. The officers have been working severely understaffed and with political and social pressures that would daunt most since the start of 2020. The article not only fails to highlight their sacrifice and hard work, but is so poorly worded and written that it does not even begin to exemplify their efforts to keep this community safe. The least the newspaper could have done for these men and women would be to properly showcase and list the awards.
Courtney Harvey
Rutland
