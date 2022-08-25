Regardless of how you feel about the issue of abortion, I encourage you all to carefully read the language of the Vermont constitutional amendment being proposed on this November's general election ballot.
It reads: "Article 22 (Personal reproductive liberty) — That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means."
Whether you are for or against abortion, the key language "shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest" means ultimately the state decides whether a woman can or can't have an abortion, or for that matter can or can't have a baby.
The language of the amendment is just plain poorly written. It codifies the power of the state over personal health care liberty and bodily autonomy if there is a "compelling State interest." China once had a compelling state interest to reduce population. Remember how the "one child policy" worked for them?
This commentary is not advocating a ban nor promoting abortion. I am simply pointing out the amendment language does not do what those who wish to ensure abortion remains legal in Vermont are seeking to accomplish. A "no" vote in November would send it back to the drawing board and would prevent potential confusion and government authority overreach (in any direction) in the future.
