The April 4 meeting of the Rutland City Board of Aldermen contained nuggets of positive news for Rutland City and the region.
The aldermen approved without dissent a new contract with the Alpine Pipeline Co. The contract had previously been examined and discussed by the Public Works Committee on March 30.
The contract would allocate future sewage capacity at the city treatment plant, to Killington, Mendon and Rutland Town. The city plant has ample capacity to accept the sewage and gets a premium for the service provided. The city also receives $300,000 up front, before any of the capacity is actually used.
The pipeline was represented at the meeting by Frank Heald, involved in the multi-town sewage arrangement since its beginning in the ’80s. He indicated that the new contract and the upfront outlay of cash was in anticipation of future development in the towns involved. As the region searches energetically for future business, the commitment of real money in anticipation of growth is a positive sign.
Mayor David Allaire pointed out that the contract extension and update showed the interconnected nature of the region’s economy. It also seemed to demonstrate the value of investment in infrastructure, specifically the value of the sewer plant’s capacity for expanded flows.
Jack Crowther
Rutland
