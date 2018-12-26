I agree with the Marijuana Commission (pot panel) that road side testing of drug abusers and others is needed. I recommend road side testing for driver impairment for all persons under age 21 to make sure they are not using pot or alcohol. That goes for cigarettes too. Gotta be 21! In addition, road side testing of saliva is needed for anyone smoking anything while driving. It may be pot!
Alcohol and drug testing of driver's saliva is needed for drivers who are seen drinking ice tea which may be spiked with booze. If a driver makes an illegal left turn then test their saliva; they may be on those high energy drinks and hyper. Hyper drivers cause accidents.
Road side testing is basically needed for about everyone driving all the time. Better to be safe then sorry. Except for legal pot users that is, as testing saliva for impairment is not valid. Sorry!
Tom King
Shaftsbury
