This has been a really terrible winter on the roads. The freeze/thaw cycles have left some car-eating potholes here and there. In the spirit of public service, I am reporting that there are particularly bad ones on West Proctor Road starting about 4/5-mile north of Wilson Castle to just about in front of the castle. They are worse in the southbound lane, but the northbound lane has a few also. Clement Road in Rutland is also pretty bad. I think it would be very nice if other readers in the area would post particularly bad stretches they encounter. Maybe we could save a few tires and or axles.
Jamie Dritschilo
(0) comments
