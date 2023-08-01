I am deeply concerned about the recent oil spill in the Poultney River on July 25. As a resident who treasures our natural resources, I want to shed light on the importance of transparency in our small-town government, the dangers of oil spills on freshwater sources, and the need for citizen engagement to secure a better future for Poultney.
Our elected officials, including the Poultney town manager, town health officer and the Poultney Select Board, must take responsibility for disseminating crucial information to the public. Transparency is vital, especially during environmental crises. It is troubling that the 200-gallon diesel fuel spill has not yet been disclosed by the town (as of July 28), denying us the right to protect ourselves and our families.
Oil spills, like this one, pose serious threats to our cherished Poultney River and its ecosystem. The long-term impacts on water quality for swimming and fishing are uncertain, raising significant concerns for public health and the local economy.
Citizen engagement, exemplified by the diligent reporting of Poultney residents, plays a crucial role in addressing environmental hazards. We must actively participate in local government, demand accountability, and foster a culture of transparency.
I implore our community leaders to prioritize the well-being of residents above all else. Let us unite to build a stronger, safer and healthier future for Poultney. By doing so, we can ensure the protection of our local ecosystem and contribute to a thriving community.
Together, we can turn this challenging situation into an opportunity for positive change. It is our duty to safeguard our environment and secure a better tomorrow for ourselves and future generations.