I am deeply concerned about the recent oil spill in the Poultney River on July 25. As a resident who treasures our natural resources, I want to shed light on the importance of transparency in our small-town government, the dangers of oil spills on freshwater sources, and the need for citizen engagement to secure a better future for Poultney.

Our elected officials, including the Poultney town manager, town health officer and the Poultney Select Board, must take responsibility for disseminating crucial information to the public. Transparency is vital, especially during environmental crises. It is troubling that the 200-gallon diesel fuel spill has not yet been disclosed by the town (as of July 28), denying us the right to protect ourselves and our families.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0