Recently there was an article about the Trump party breaching the voting machines in Coffee County, Georgia. One of the individuals involved in the investigation of the situation made the comment that “It’s all about power and control ….”

It is not difficult to see that the history of the United States involved conflicts between different factions regarding power and control. We should also understand that the U.S. is currently facing, in our political environment, significant confrontational rhetoric over power and control.

