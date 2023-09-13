Recently there was an article about the Trump party breaching the voting machines in Coffee County, Georgia. One of the individuals involved in the investigation of the situation made the comment that “It’s all about power and control ….”
It is not difficult to see that the history of the United States involved conflicts between different factions regarding power and control. We should also understand that the U.S. is currently facing, in our political environment, significant confrontational rhetoric over power and control.
Take, for example, our Republican congressional representatives and their response to Trump being held responsible for many of his, and follower minions, actions — actions directed towards circumventing the Constitution through lies and false innuendos regarding the legitimacy of the 2020 election results.
Power and control, when it is lost by those who live their lives by it, can become an aphrodisiac. It becomes so desired that rational thought is lost in the drive for political power and control.
This can readily be seen by the Republican Party’s (Trump’s party) rush to impeach President Biden. It can be seen in their false acquisitions calling Trump’s many indictments and other legal complications a "witch hunt" driven by a political agenda. It can also be seen in the insanity that is central to the Republican Party’s total denial of reality.
Power and control, in Coffee County and in the halls of Congress, must be clearly seen for not only having a historical background but should also be seen as central to our current political situation to such an extent that it has become a divisive flame threatening our constitutional democracy.