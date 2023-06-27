There are 100 days until government funding runs out. Even with budget ceiling cuts, Congress is still spending beyond its revenue. With no propensity to raise taxes or reduce spending, the deficit will increase from $32 trillion today to $50 trillion by 2040. Exacerbating the problem are Medicare/Social Security payments that will default within 10 years.

Neither Congress nor the president have the willpower to reduce spending and upset their constituency. Democrats support increasing entitlements; Republicans want more defense spending. Washington is never motivated to balance spending to tax revenue but just prints money when short. Fiscal discipline must come from outside Washington.

