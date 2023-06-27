There are 100 days until government funding runs out. Even with budget ceiling cuts, Congress is still spending beyond its revenue. With no propensity to raise taxes or reduce spending, the deficit will increase from $32 trillion today to $50 trillion by 2040. Exacerbating the problem are Medicare/Social Security payments that will default within 10 years.
Neither Congress nor the president have the willpower to reduce spending and upset their constituency. Democrats support increasing entitlements; Republicans want more defense spending. Washington is never motivated to balance spending to tax revenue but just prints money when short. Fiscal discipline must come from outside Washington.
Families balance their home budgets, as should Congress. Our founding fathers gave us a tool to hone in Congress called the Convention of the States (COS). Thirty-four states can call a convention to offer a balanced budget and term limit amendments to our Constitution. Proposed changes must be adopted by two-thirds present at the convention and require approval by 38 states to be added to the Constitution.
Pundits claim opening the Constitution could attract nefarious constitutional changes from special interest groups like making a living wage a right. With the amendment approval threshold set so high by our founding fathers, states could easily reject such unreasonable changes.
Twenty-one state legislatures have approved calling a COS and several more are considering it. Without change, our economic system will likely collapse. Only COS can provide a check on Washington, D.C., and restore power to where it belongs: the states.