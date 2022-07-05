Donald Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him is a lie. That’s clearer than ever after we’ve seen the overwhelming evidence presented at the Jan. 6 committee’s televised hearings. Trump’s Big Lie has torn America apart: undermining trust in our elections, dividing us from one another, and inciting violence.
The committee’s televised sessions included Bill Barr — the sycophant Trump handpicked to be his attorney general — who flat-out called the Big Lie “bull----.” Many others of the Trump Gang have also admitted there was no fraud. Trump was told this repeatedly.
But he didn’t care if it was untrue or about the carnage it would cause on Jan. 6. As loyal Republican aide Cassidy Hutchinson put it in her testimony, he did not care that his lie is destroying America. “As an American, I was disgusted. It was unpatriotic. It was un-American. We were watching the Capitol building get defaced over a lie.”
Trump doesn’t care that his lie is leading to much more than an attempted insurrection. It’s dividing and destroying America. So, let’s call him out — and those who continue to spread the Big Lie, nearly every Republican running in 2022.
Speak out with letters to the editor, on social media, and at campaign rallies, and tell them: Admit it. There was no fraud. Donald Trump, you perpetuated the Big Lie as part of attempted coup to remain in power even though you lost. Republican candidates, you are perpetuating it because you love power more than your country.
Steve Gehlert
West Newbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.