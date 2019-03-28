When my wife and I decided to retire to Wallingford in 2016 (after extensive careers in music education), we knew we would find an active performing arts scene. With each passing month, our expectations continue to be exceeded; for example, the seven days between March 24 and 31.
On March 24, at the Universalist Church, the local community treble chorus "Howling Hens" presented a varied concert of sophisticated music to a packed house. Kudos to the leaders, Mary Ellen Harlow and Melissa Chesnut-Tangerman.
On March 25, Trillium, the local hospice choir organized by the Hospice and Visiting Nurse Association, presented brief musical offerings to dozens of hospice patients in their homes and hospital rooms. Trillium is a volunteer choir that rehearses every other Monday at Grace Church.
On March 31, Grace Church is presenting a concert of local choirs and solo artists at 4 p.m. Organized by music director Alastair Stout, the concert benefits the "Mentor Connector." The Champlain Philharmonic and Castleton University Chorale are performing a combined concert, including Antonin Dvorák’s Te Deum at 4 p.m. in Casella Theatre on the Castleton campus. The Paramount Theatre is holding its first auditions for its upcoming community production of "Mamma Mia."
And this is only one small slice of the vocal music activity in our region. Come out, join the audience, or better still, participate in the music making by joining a group.
David Castonguay
Wallingford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.