I thank the editorial board for the excellent Dec. 15 editorial “Find our Voice” about the uselessness of our two-party system of government. I have a bumper sticker on my writing desk that exemplifies this editorial in that precise way of bumper stickers: "Republicans/Democrats Same Manure (the actual word here is a little stronger) different pile.”
I, too, believe this country should jettison the two-party system that now inhibits us in about every way imaginable, in favor of a more parliamentary type system. It does not help that our two dueling parties, state and federal, are so beholden to big money donors that everything they do now is geared toward dollars rather than people. Our lawmakers have to spend so much time scrounging for money. They call it “Dialing for dollars.”
I have lived in a parliamentary system. Parliaments are chaotic, messy and often irrational, but they give us more voice and would not allow a gangster from West Virginia (Joe Manchin) and a vicious career-climber from Arizona (Kyrsten Sinema) to completely stymie the progress desired by a majority of Americans, to satisfy their own self-interests.
We would, for example, have a decent health care system, instead of the commercialized extortion we have now. A parliament would be a stronger representation of the will of the people rather than allowing the minority to control the majority, which is the special genius of our two-party system.
Walter Carpenter
Montpelier
