I like Joe Biden and John Kerry for my ticket to the White House in 2020. Both are statesmanlike and professional. It's time for a change in DC. Biden carries himself like a real man and has no issues in his closet. He is both competent and a nice guy. John Kerry has proven his love for America and can be tough diplomat when he needs to be. Neither man has anything to prove. Behaving in a mature and calm manner is their style.
Enough of the Liz Warren and the others running for office. They lack so many needed qualities. The Dems need to take over the U.S. Senate, too. We need to be safe and not at war. Would you rather have Joe Biden and John Kerry running things or Trump?
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
