Rutland Pharmacy would like to thank the Castleton University Content Lab for its wonderful collaboration on a campaign designed to raise awareness about the special safety considerations of prescription opioids.
The wonderful students of the Content Lab, under the direction of Professor William DeForest, created a series of three vibrant and informative posters that educate about the prescription opioid concerns of proper disposal, reducing the risk of addiction and overdose, and the importance of not sharing prescription pain relievers with others.
These posters are currently being distributed and placed on display around Rutland County and beyond. In addition, they were shared on the WCAX website in May and can be seen on the PEG-TV Bulletin Board throughout June. They are also on display on the Rutland Pharmacy website and our Facebook page.
We are so appreciative of the partnership with Professor DeForest and student designers Maggie Lewis, Brooke Rubright, Richmond Rathbun, Mason Svayg and Zach Thomas. These important poster messages are another part of the larger community, state and nationwide effort to decrease opioid misuse and to save lives.
If anyone would like a copy of these posters in print or digitally, please contact Rutland Pharmacy at 775-2545.
Emily Knapp Marchinkowski
A/R, Corporate Admin, Grant Manager
High Mountain Corp. Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.