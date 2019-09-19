The industrial methane digester that is being built on farmland in West Salisbury by Massachusetts company Vanguard Renewables is described by their CEO as “the largest biodigester east of the Mississippi.” An industrial complex such as this belongs in the Middlebury industrial park adjacent to the Vermont Gas pipeline.
According to Vanguard’s certificate of operation, 69% of the material needed to feed the digester will be in the form of food waste (176 tons per day) trucked over country roads to West Salisbury from Middlebury College and other as yet undesignated food sources. Industry does not belong where it disrupts pastoral farmland and the adjacent community.
Brennan Michaels
Salisbury
