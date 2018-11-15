Double-down Donny didn't waste any time putting his obstruction scheme in motion after he saw that the Democrats got control of the House.
Firing hapless Jeff Sessions and installing his new lackey-puppet, Matthew Whitaker, was just the first step in his well-calculated plan to completely undermine the Robert Mueller investigation.
You don't need an advanced degree in clinical psychology to see a guilty conscience on full display and running scared.
Jennifer Traynor
Rutland
