Could someone close to, and trusted by, President-elect Biden please ask him to stop emulating Trump by always wearing a blue tie (for Democrat) as Trump always wore a red tie (for Republican). We’ve had enough Trumpisms. The world knows you’re a Democrat, Joe. Let Jill pick out a tie for you each morning or better yet, just go with your gut, or play tie roulette. The rules are simple: stand in front of your tie rack with your eyes closed. Reach out and pick a tie. Then put the darn thing on and go forth holding your head high, proud of your ability to make timely and tough decisions.
Enid K. Reiman
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.