Hot tip for the editors at the Herald — We have a new president as of November 2020. The last one on your Presidents Week list, a one-term narcissist who couldn't deal with his loss, did, in fact, lose to Joseph Biden who is currently our president. Just thought you might want to know ….
Diane Alberts
