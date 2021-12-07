Wasn’t the newly renamed Castleton University men’s Thanksgiving hockey tournament exciting this year! — Renamed the Terry Moran Invitational in honor of a well-known local businessman, longtime CU hockey coach and Rutland youth hockey icon, the CU 7-2 thrashing of Rivier in the opener and a down-to-the-wire 3-1 win over Franklin Pierce in the championship.
Oh, wait, you weren’t there. The excitement, the validation of the players who gave up their Thanksgiving with family to win it for Coach Moran, the rocking Spartan Arena — Apparently, none of these things warranted your attention.
Must have been a busy sports weekend; oh, wait, on that Saturday afternoon, there was not a single other game going on in Rutland County (no high school contests, no college games and the World Cup GS had earlier been cancelled.)
But the Herald failed to attend or report on a significant local college hockey tournament which ironically, in its early years, was titled the Rutland Herald Invitational when the Herald both sponsored and covered it. This year, the four games received only desultory coverage. Your readers, Castleton University hockey players, their coaches and Terry Moran, deserved better.
Janet Varney, Castleton Blue Line Club President and Joe Rodolfy, Castleton Blue Line Club Treasurer
