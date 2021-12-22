The Associated Press report Wednesday about a possible 2% Medicare premium hike on paychecks is another example of the failure of conglomerate-owned media to present information to the reading public.
The article dwelt only on the relationship of the hike to the introduction of an expensive and probably ineffective new medicine. What it should have treated was the relationship of the private financiers — hospital chains, insurance companies, etc. — to the projected rise in cost.
It is an established fact that insurers offering services under Medicare Parts C and D do so at an administrative expense that ranges from 150% to as much as 500% above government-administered Medicare administrative expenses. Furthermore, the government cannot negotiate the price of Part D pharmaceuticals. This restriction, engineered by the Republican Party in 2003, is likely to bankrupt Medicare.
The article would have been much more informative if it had pointed out that eliminating the greed of the private sector would have more than negated the anticipated rise in the cost to the subscriber.
Chuck Gregory
Springfield
