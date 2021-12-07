This time of the year reminds me of frozen pipes. Although it has not dipped below zero yet, I am reminded of the wisdom of others in preventing underground pipes from freezing in subzero weather.
Some run a trickle of water continuously to prevent water pipes from freezing up year after year. If the pipes are under the lawn, snow is not removed so as to leave a insulation layer. Some put bales of hay/straw over the pipeline while others dig down to line in warmer months and place blueboard over the pipe before covering it up with dirt. Some have even used old boards over the line.
This extreme, unpredictable weather may warrant people who never had a problem before, to experience freezing problems. It may be a good idea to consult with your water department before taking these steps to make sure they can caution you not to take an excavator and break the line by mistake while adding insulation underground. Happy Winter.
Stephen Cijka
Hubbardton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.