I passed a yard sign for mayoral candidate David Allaire stating something to the effect: Take Pride in Rutland Again. There are two important takeaways from Allaire's slogan: 1) Allaire has been mayor for three consecutive terms, so there's that; and 2) The slogan appears to be warmed over "Make America Great Again," so there's that.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.