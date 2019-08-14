Many things make me proud to live in the Rutland region, but recently two great community efforts have proven exactly how much a group of civic-minded locals can accomplish. The path at Northwood Park, which was littered with logging debris after a winter logging project, was beautifully cleaned up. The trail is now cleared and safer for walking.
Additionally, the new equestrian ring, barn and area at the fairgrounds is worthy of acclaim. This was a big effort with generous donations from local businesses and individuals. Hopefully this will develop activities in the area that promote the city, the fairgrounds and the local equestrian community.
Both of these projects took an outstanding effort and make our region a more enjoyable place to live. They are a great demonstration of the hard work and giving spirit that we are lucky enough to have among us.
Kudos to all involved, and thanks for choosing to put in the work to enrich our community!
Anna Dunton-Gallagher
Rutland Town
