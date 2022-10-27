The recent urging by UVM Medical Center’s overwhelmed ER that patients seek treatment elsewhere largely reflects the shortage of primary care. You cannot resolve routine problems and complaints with your primary-care clinician if you do not have one … and there are massive waiting lists to get one.

Primary care has become an unpopular field with strenuous working conditions. Electronic medical records waste hours each day clicking boxes to maximize reimbursement for clinicians’ employers and to satisfy "quality measures" for various programs. It contributes little to care while taking precious time away from face-to-face interaction with patients.

