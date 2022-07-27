This week's piece by Walt Amses, is a much different production. In fact, it is one I have been hoping he would write for quite some time. But better late than never, as the saying goes.
The former president's winning and losing are in the history books, and the days and times for commenting about such are long gone. Long gone, particularly when, as Walt nailed it, with the current president's growing list of failures, some of which have had a severe impact on the well-being of the American people. Obama led from behind, this president's practice is much worse, no description available that I know of other than total incompetence. This characterization would be applied to his circles of advisers and handlers as well.
