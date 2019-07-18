Four Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives voted with the Democratic majority to condemn Trump's most recent demagogic, xenophobic and racist paroxysm, this time directed to members of the House.
Risking political excommunication from their party, these four stood up in opposition.
Given today’s political climate, this is considered courage — confronting racism.
In the 1960s, a prominent senator helped lead the fight for important civil rights legislation. He was Republican, Everret Dirksen.
In the 1960s, there was a senator who opposed the Vietnam War by stating that the U.S. should “declare victory and leave.” He spent a grand total of $18 in his last campaign on postage to return unsolicited contributions. He was a Republican, George Aiken.
Another senator left the Republican Party because it had become extremist. “The party left me, I didn’t leave the party.” That was Jim Jeffords.
In 1956, a senator sponsored a congressional censure of Republican Joseph McCarthy for his wildly anti-democratic tactics that became known as “McCarthyism.” Ralph Flanders was a Republican.
In the 1960s, some Republicans bucked the anti-communist hysteria and opposed the Vietnam War. John Sherman Cooper, Jacob Javits and Mark Hatfield were all Republicans.
During the Watergate crisis, Sens. William Cohen and Howard Baker were leaders in the effort to impeach Richard Nixon. They were Republicans.
In 1961, a president warned of the growing influence of corporate and military power in the American political system. He was Republican Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Today, we have the likes of Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Trey Gowdy and of course Donald Trump to carry the mantel of integrity for Republicans who have abandoned traditional conservative principles for extremism that puts party before country and aggrandizement before principle.
Tim Kipp
Brattleboro
