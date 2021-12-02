Since the 2020 Presidential Election, 16 people are facing charges for voter fraud during that election.
As a result, some states have passed major changes making it more difficult for people to vote!
In 2020, 45,000 Americans died at the end of a firearm, gun, weapon, assault rifle, whatever one wants to call them.
Yet, no major changes have been made to make it more difficult for people to stop killing people.
Three teenagers dead, three in critical condition in Michigan after a student used a 9 mm with 15 round clip to kill classmates yesterday. The gun was purchased by his father four days ago. Perhaps the 15-year-old in custody will claim self-defense.
Charles Laramie
Fair Haven
