In Hurley Cavacas' letter, he says there are more pressing issues to get working on than a mascot.
I agree with him wholeheartedly and ask him to back up those words and stop worrying about it.
We agree there are much more important issues at hand so please match your actions to your words and get to work on our children's education.
Matthew Brown
Castleton
