I recently had the honor of representing Vermont and meeting virtually with federal lawmakers to ask that they make cancer a national priority. I did this as a volunteer for American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.
I, along with hundreds of other volunteers across the country, called on Congress to support lifesaving policies that help people prevent and better treat cancer. We asked legislators for their support in increasing federal funding for cancer research and prevention programs and to improve equitable access to cancer clinical trials for underrepresented populations, including communities of color, people in rural areas and the poor. By removing barriers to their participation, more people will be able to access the latest treatment and researchers will be able to enroll enough people to do their lifesaving work.
I had the opportunity to speak with Rep. Peter Welch’s office and tell them that cancer isn't partisan — it touches every community. Congress should seize the opportunity to pass critical, bipartisan legislation that can help save lives and end cancer as we know it.
With more than 1,600 people dying from cancer every day, we must take legislative action on these important issues.
I encourage you to join us, giving us a stronger and louder voice in the fight against cancer. Visit fightcancer.org to be connected to people like me in your community.
Melissa Cox
West Rutland
