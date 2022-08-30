Mr. Green’s caution to not buy electric vehicles (Aug. 25) ignores the fact while EVs may not be for everyone, some people may benefit from owning an EV while helping to reduce their carbon footprint.
Mr. Green laments the lack of knowledge regarding the total amount of electricity and supporting infrastructure needed to support EVs. However, Energy.gov provides a Summary Report titled “EVs at Scale and the U.S. Electric Power System,” with contributions from power companies, fossil fuel companies, car manufacturers and research labs. The overall conclusion of this analysis demonstrates “sufficient energy generation and generation capacity is expected to be available to support a growing EV fleet as it evolves over time, even with high EV market growth.” Not to be overlooked is the bipartisan infrastructure bill which will provide $5 billion in EV infrastructure implementation investments.
Mr. Green continues with his concern “service stations” would need to have six times the surface area to park cars while they’re being charged. However, this ignores the fact charging stations do not need to be centralized at service stations. A majority of EV owners will charge at home. Charging stations can be erected in all types of locations, businesses, recreation areas and rest areas on highways. Another aspect of the federal dollars is to build a nationwide network of EV charging stations that will increase charging availability and promote long-distance travel.
Mr. Green finishes by pointing out a Tesla car battery will only last four years and costs $10,000. However, this amount varies depending on the vehicle you’re driving (not all EVs are Teslas), what materials the EV battery is made of, how large the battery pack is, and whether the battery is under warranty. Some EV batteries cost as little as $2,500 to replace and the expectation is those costs will decline in the next few years. Also, EV batteries tend to lose capacity over time rather than all at once. Like all cars, there are ways to keep your battery in peak operating condition.
So, as Mr. Green laments the loss of his gas engine vehicles, some of us look forward to the future without them.
Carol Geery lives in Clarendon.
