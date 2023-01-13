Regarding "Pro-Trump" via letters to the editor, opinion expression is protected by the U.S. Constitution. The letter is factually libelous and, in my opinion, it should not have been published.
Further, the letter, although woefully lacking in clarity, appears to espouse criminality and destruction, per lower half of paragraph 3.
In paragraph 4, President Trump never offered the National Guard and congressional leaders never refused same. This is the heavy libel. Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer both pursued having the National Guard intervene. All while the Donald was gleefully enjoying the massacre from the confines of the dining room next to the Oval Office.
Angelo Lynn, publisher of the Addison Independent in Middlebury, would never have published a libelous letter such as this one by Gregory Thayer.
