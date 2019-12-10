I was not aware that the purchase and sale of real estate in Vermont required a trial in the court of public opinion. Yet, when I read Justin Lindholm’s commentary titled “Public land in jeopardy,” (Dec. 4) I find it difficult to arrive at another conclusion.
Mr. Lindholm’s diatribe is filled with suppositions and inaccuracies. While accurate on some basic facts, it is based mainly on hearsay and amounts to nothing more than a character assassination of someone he has likely never met. Perhaps more troubling is the ease with which some have accepted, even embraced his arguments.
He is quoted as saying, “You can call me Don Quixote because I’m always tilting against wind turbines, I’ve worked for ten years now to try to stop irresponsible renewable energy.” This is, of course, a right and noble cause. Unfortunately, both Don Quixote and Mr. Lindholm are mistaken. There are no giants here, wind, solar or otherwise.
There is only a man, who in good faith, approached the town of Proctor with a proposal to purchase a parcel of land adjacent to one that he already owns. This is, in my estimation, neither a high crime nor a misdemeanor and certainly does not warrant him being publicly vilified. Doing so can only cast doubt on the validity of one’s argument. I think the state of politics in this country has demonstrated that.
This matter belongs to the town of Proctor. I’m sure they appreciate input from non-residents, but I have faith in the Select Board and voters of the town. They are quite capable of making a decision based on what they perceive to be in their best interest.
Raymond Page
Chittenden
