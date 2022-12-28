I enjoy the longer, historical stories that The Times Argus runs. The one about newsies in Barre (Dec. 17-18) was one of those delightful accounts. Thank you for running it.
Whether intended or not, I had a good (but sad) chuckle over one part of the tale. The curator of an exhibit of these pictures in 2012 editorialized that she thought the photographer was concerned partly because the newsboys “went into saloons and brothels to sell papers.” The sad irony that I saw there? Back when the pictures were taken, we were concerned about the development of morals in young people. Saloons were definitely places of concern. Fast forward to today and around the country, we find parents bringing their even younger children into bars for drag-queen shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.