I must admit to gloating after reading the whining of Walter Amses in his recent essay "Supreme arrogance." He decries recent progressive losses at our highest court, starting with the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Never mind that there was zero evidence the drafters of our Constitution ever considered the issue of abortion. It became a "constitutional right" nonetheless, when a progressive court created it out of thin air. He cites "stare decisis" for perpetuating this judicial creation, while forgetting that a politicized Supreme Court prior to the Civil War upheld slavery in U.S. territories in the Dred Scott Case. Of course, that erroneous decision was subsequently overturned.
He also decries the demise of affirmative action, while ignoring the constitutional mandate that all persons be treated equally under the law. Nor can we escape, according to him, the "Christian quest for dominion" by permitting a web designer to remain true to her religious beliefs regardless of the latest progressive crusade in favor of the LGBTQ community. Please refer to the Free Exercise Clause and Establishment Clause of the First Amendment of the Constitution. It upholds the right to exercise one's religion free from governmental impositions.