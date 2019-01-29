Poor Gov. Scott.
Because we always seem to send the same lefties to the Capitol, he is once again "A one-legged man in a BUTT kicking contest!" So keep on electing Liberals, Vermonters, and expect higher taxes, more regulations and nanny state laws.
And if you don't like what's happening in Montpelier, expect more of the same until we stop electing progressives.
Neil Pappalardo
Brandon
