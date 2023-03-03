The current flap over a Mill River School Board member’s residence reminds me of a friend years ago who told me about his work for the Bureau of Land Management in Alaska in the ’50s/’60s. Part of his job involved confirming residence requirements had been met for homestead claims. One of his tools was a long pole for checking the depth of the pile in the biffy. Apparently, people would haul in trash to give the impression they had been in continuous residence for the required period, but they were less likely to haul in the necessary material to fill the biffy pit.
Peg Andrews
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.