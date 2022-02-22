The Feb. 17 Times Argus story "Campaign to Support Abortion Rights Begins" contains incorrect statements from Matthew Strong about Prop 5, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment. He states, “It is vague and it seems intentionally vague. It seems there’s a possibility, as a result of that, of opening a Pandora’s box of unintended consequences that have not really been well thought out and Vermont voters have not really had a chance to weigh in.”
Nothing could be further from the truth. I worked for the Vermont Senate at the time Prop 5 was being drafted and voted on. Vermont legislators spent hours with legal staff to craft a very specific amendment to the Vermont Constitution focused on ensuring any and all decisions about a woman’s body would remain between her and her medical provider and without government interference.
If there were “unintended consequences,” they would have been raised during the months the bill was being debated in the Legislature or during the dozens of hours it was discussed in multiple legislative committee meetings, as well as during the votes by the full Senate, full House of Representatives and while the governor weighed his option to veto the bill.
Vermonters have had over two years to debate the proposal as it works its way through the legislative process and then a chance to vote directly on it in November. This does not seem like a process that prevents voters from “weighing in.”
Let’s have an honest discussion on the merits of Prop 5 and whether the Vermont Constitution should be amended to protect every woman’s right to make the decisions about her body free from any government interference.
Peter Sterling
Office of Senate Pro Tem Tim Ashe former Chief of Staff
Montpelier
