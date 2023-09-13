Fox News is an incredibly powerful propaganda network that sucks people into its world of imagined threats and does everything it can to hold them there. Unfortunately, even though it is pure disinformation, it is shown by default in military bases, offices, nursing homes, health clubs, hospitals and restaurants.
Most of us have had friends and relatives who were sucked into the Fox News wormhole. Some have never recovered. What’s even worse: If you subscribe to cable, you’re paying Fox News’ bills, even if you never watch.